LG pays obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine; prays for peace, prosperity in UT

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Tuesday paid obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine here and prayed for peace, harmony, progress and prosperity in the Union Territory.

Murmu, who is the Chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), was accompanied by his wife, Smita Murmu, an official spokesperson said.

Simrandeep Singh, Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB and Indu Kanwal Chib, Deputy Commissioner, Reasi received the Lt Governor at the helipad.

During his brief visit, the LG went around the Shrine complex, interacted with the pilgrims and enquired about the facilities made available for the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage. (AGENCIES)