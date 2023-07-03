LG pays obeisance at Mata Roop Bhawani Temple

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 3: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today paid obeisance at Mata Roop Bhawani temple, Cheshmashahi, Srinagar.

Inside the temple premises, the Lt Governor offered his prayers and participated in the Yagya organised on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima.

He also interacted with the devotees and extended his hearty greetings on the auspicious occasion.

Meanwhile, Sofi Arafat Rashid, President Municipal Committee Aishmuqam called on Lieutenant Governor.

Rashid along with Mohammed Iqbal, Chairman Coordination Committee, ULB Kashmir apprised the Lt Governor on various development issues of Aishmuqam, Dooru and Verinag.

Sheikh Inayat Ullah, CEO Move Beyond (startup IIEDC, NIT Srinagar) briefed the Lt Governor on his future endeavours to engage the youth in the meaningful economic opportunities through various knowledge interventions.

Later, a delegation of BJP leaders from Baramulla and Pulwama also called on the Lt Governor and put forth various issues of public importance.

The Lt Governor assured the delegations of appropriate redressal of the genuine issues projected during the interactions.