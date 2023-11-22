LG Mishra meets Minister of Power, discusses power related issues

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Nov 22: To discuss the power related issues in Ladakh, the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd), met the Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy, Raj Kumar Singh here today.

LG apprised the Minister about the need to import power in Ladakh in the winter months due to minimal power generation by the hydel power projects.

He requested the Minister to direct Power Grid and Jammu & Kashmir Power Department to ensure power supply of up to 80 MW from the Northern Grid to UT Ladakh in the coming winter months.

LG requested the Minister for the early completion of the 220 KV Nubra and 220 KV Zanskar Transmission Line projects being constructed under Prime Minister’s Reconstruction Plan (PMRP) Scheme 2015 and the separation of both transmission lines budget and execution-wise.

He appraised the Minister about the preparation of several detailed project reports (DPRs) on the feasibility of hydro projects to ensure energy security through clean energy and requested the Minister to provide necessary Central Finance Assistance for development and stated that surplus power generated from hydel projects could be sold.

The Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy, Raj Kumar Singh, assured LG Mishra to look into the matters he raised.