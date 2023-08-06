LG Mishra Lays Foundation Of Ladakh Cultural Centre Leh On Occasion Of UT Declaration Day & 7th dPal rNgam Duston

Also distributes motorised tri-scooter & assistive devices to persons with disabilities under LAHDC Leh’s Kunsnyoms scheme

Leh, Aug 5: The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) laid the foundation of the Ladakh Cultural Centre, Leh at the Cultural Complex on the occasion of 7th dPal rNgam Duston and the UT Declaration Day. He also distributed motorised tri-scooter and assistive devices to persons with disabilities (PwDs) under LAHDC Leh’s Kunsnyoms scheme.

Expressing happiness to see the progress made by Ladakh over the last four years since the formation of the region as a Union Territory, the HLG compared Ladakh’s progress and development to that of a bodybuilder who trains every day at the gym to develop his body. Stating that it is the bodybuilder’s mother who teaches him/her to develop his/her heart, he also stated that art and culture are the heart of our heritage and identity. He further stated that the development of the heart and mind is crucial for the overall benefit of the people.

Stating that the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi ji, is concerned about the development of Ladakh, the HLG stated that the Prime Minister would be pleased to know about the development of Ladakh Cultural Centre at both Leh and Kargil. Terming the establishment of the Cultural Centres in Ladakh as ‘a big step,’ the HLG stated that these Centres would become a centre of learning about art and culture for the people of Ladakh and also for future generations. The HLG appreciated all the officials/elected members involved in the conceptualisation of the Ladakh Cultural Academy and commended renowned theatre artist Mipham Otsal for donating 10 kanal of land for the construction of the Cultural Centre at Leh.

The HLG advised the concerned officials to complete the construction of the Ladakh Cultural Centres in Leh and Kargil before three years. He emphasised the need to prepare programmes for both the Cultural Centres, deliberate on it and form committees to ensure that the best programmes are implemented at these Centres. He stated that the selection of the manpower for these Cultural Centres should be far-sighted so that the workers could deliver their best. The HLG sought cooperation from the elected members, government officials and the citizens of Ladakh to take this project forward.

The HLG distributed keys of tri-scooter and electric wheelchairs along with some assisted devices to persons with disabilities (PwDs).

Chairman, LAHDC Leh, Tashi Gyalson, that the Cultural Centres will prove beneficial in the preservation of the unique art and culture of Ladakh. Stating that the people of Ladakh always dreamed of their integration with the entire nation, he informed about various benefits availed by the local people after the formation of Ladakh as a union territory. He requested for the re-registration of the Ladakh Academy of Art, Culture and Languages at Leh and Kargil as a part of the Hill Councils so that they could continue to work hard for the preservation of Ladakhi art, culture and languages.

Member of Parliament from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, stated that the Ladakh Cultural Centre at Leh and Kargil would be a dream project for the people of Ladakh. Stating that people of diverse cultures live in Ladakh, he highlighted the dependence of Ladakh’s identity on its culture. He stated that culture and identity were the basis on which the people of Ladakh fought for UT status. Jamyang also stated that Bhoti needs to be promoted through the Ladakh Culture Academy.

Earlier, in his welcome speech, Commissioner Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Mehboob Ali Khan, informed that the Cultural Centre will be constructed at a cost of Rs 96 crores. He also informed that the Cultural Centre would have facilities such as an auditorium, basement parking, art galleries, a recording studio, a digital archive, a library, recreational rooms, a conference room and a cafeteria. He further informed that winter-friendly technologies such as the utilisation of the sun’s passive solar energy have been incorporated into the construction of the Cultural Centre. Mehboob informed that the Ladakh Cultural Centre would be helpful in the preservation of art, culture and languages and also for research and documentation purposes.

Executive Councillor, LAHDC Leh, Stanzin Chosphel, gave the vote of thanks.

Chairman, LAHDC Leh, Tashi Gyalson; Member of Parliament from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal; Deputy Chairman, LAHDC Leh, Tsering Angchuk; Executive Councillors, LAHDC Leh- Tashi Namgyal Yakzee, Ghulam Mehdi and Stanzin Chosphel; Councillors of LAHDC Leh; Commissioner Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Mehboob Ali Khan; Secretary, Yetindra Maralkar; government officials and beneficiaries were present on the occasion.