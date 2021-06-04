LG Mathur launches Rewa scheme to provide financial assistance to Ladakhi students for availing coaching facility

LEH: The Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh will give financial assistance to meritorious students for availing coaching facility for specific examinations under the scheme ‘Rewa- Lt Governor’s Student Support Initiative’. The scheme will be effective for examinations conducted on or after October 1.

A total of 60 students from Ladakh will be selected based on marks secured in the 10th standard board examinations, while 70 students will be selected based on marks secured in the 12th standard board examinations. The merit list will be prepared for the year for Class X and Class XII separately.

The meritorious students who plan to appear in the NEET, JEE, UG CLAT and NDA examinations will be provided upto Rs 1 lakh as financial assistance. The financial assistance will include reimbursement of coaching fee upto Rs 1 lakh for residential coaching institutes or upto Rs 64,000/- as reimbursement of coaching fee for day boarding or correspondence courses and Rs 36,000/- for expenditure on boarding/lodging at the rate of Rs 3,000/- per month for those availing coaching outside Ladakh.

The students belonging to Ladakh who qualify for the Preliminary Examination of Civil Services, Indian Forest Service and Indian Engineering Services will be given upto Rs 1.54 lakh as financial assistance. This will include reimbursement of coaching fee upto Rs 1 lakh and expenditure on boarding/lodging upto Rs 54,000/- at the rate of Rs 3,000/- per month for upto 18 months for those availing coaching outside Ladakh.

The Department will invite applications soon after the respective results are declared and candidates will have to apply online with supporting documents and result sheet.

For NEET, JEE, UG CLAT and NDA, the admission to coaching institute may be undertaken within two years of the date of declaration of the merit list on the portal and the fee receipt should also be submitted within these two years.

For the candidates qualifying for the specific preliminary exam of UPSC, admission to the coaching institute taken between 18 months before the date of the preliminary exam and upto 18 months after the date of the preliminary exam will be eligible for financial assistance.