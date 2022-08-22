LG Mathur attends ESM Rally and Pension Adalat

Says Rally a platform for ESM and veer naris to develop bond, share experiences & resolve pension-related issues

Leh, Aug 22: The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur, today attended the ex-Servicemen (ESM) Rally and 175th Raksha Pension Samadhan Aayojan organised by Fire & Fury Corps, at Rinchen Auditorium in Leh. The two-day event also includes Veer Nari Meet and Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) Day celebration. General Officer Commanding (GOC) 14 Corps, Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta; GOC Leh Sub Area Major General Sunit Mehrotra; Ashok Chakra awardee, Naib Subedar Chhering Mutup; Member of Parliament from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal; Mukesh Kumar Sinha, Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (PCDA) Prayagraj, MVC Col Sonam Wangchuk, Director, Zila Sainik Welfare Office (ZSWO) and President, ESM League, Retd Subedar Major Sonam Morup were present during the event.

Appreciating the sacrifices and service of ESM to the country during the wars, LG Mathur stated that organising such rallies would provide a platform for ESM and veer Nari to develop a bond between themselves, share their experiences and also to resolve issues related to their pension, etc. He appreciated Fire & Fury Corps for organising the two-day event and stated that the UT Administration may also establish a stall in the next ESM rally for the assistance of ex-servicemen and veer naris.

LG Mathur advised the ESM to prepare themselves for two careers after retirement from their service. He stated that the Administration would work to ensure that various beneficial schemes of the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DESW) are made accessible to all the ESM and veer naris.

LG Mathur informed about various initiatives taken by UT Administration to benefit ex-servicemen, viz. providing Rs 5 lakh compensation to kin of martyrs in the Galwan War, 6% reservation in government jobs, etc. He informed that there is also a demand from ESM to provide training for homestay. He stated that Administration would ensure that homestays prove to be a beneficial business for ESM.

LG Mathur stressed the need for DESW, PCDA, Fire & Fury Corps, and Department of Tourism and Employment to work together for the benefit of ESM and veer naris He stated that it is the responsibility of the country and its citizens to provide all necessary support and assistance to ESM.

Member of Parliament from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, appreciated the contribution of ex-Servicemen towards society by taking roles such as Nambardar and sarpanch for the benefit of the villages.

GOC 14 Corps Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta apprised about various policies and initiatives taken for the benefit of ESM, including ex-gratia for deceased and disabled soldiers, the appointment of Director for Zila Sainik Welfare Office, allotment of land for the rehabilitation of ESM, opportunity in the tourism sector, reservation for ITI and Technical Education and allowances for veer naris, etc.

Mukesh Kumar Sinha, PCDA, informed about various initiatives taken by the organisation to resolve pension-related issues at the earliest, including the website and pension call centre, etc.

President, ZSWO, Col Rinchen informed that the pension-related issues of ex-servicemen would be resolved at the earliest.

LG Mathur felicitated war heroes and veer naris. He also interacted with ex-Servicemen, inspected the stalls and inquired about various facilities provided to ESM during the two-day rally.

Earlier, GOC Leh Sub Area Major General Sunit Mehrotra gave the welcome speech, whereas President of ESM League Retd Subedar Major hon Captain Sonam Murup, gave the vote of thanks.