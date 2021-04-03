LG Manoj Sinha wishes Farooq Abdullah speedy recovery from COVID-19

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday prayed for the speedy recovery of National Conference (NC) president and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah who was admitted to a hospital here after testing positive for COVID-19.

“I pray to Allah for his speedy recovery,” Sinha told reporters on the sidelines of a function at Tulip Garden here.

Abdullah, who tested positive for the virus on March 30, was admitted to a hospital here on the advice of doctors.

Meanwhile, NC general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar on Saturday presided over a meeting here at the party headquarters ”Nawa-e-Subha” where he led the party functionaries in praying for the speedy recovery and well-being of the party president.

Sagar thanked everyone for their good wishes and prayers for Abdullah”s quick recovery.

“I express my earnest gratitude to all socio-political, religious leaders and people from all walks of life for their good wishes for the speedy recovery of Dr Farooq Sahib from COVID-19. The get-well wishes and prayers that have been pouring in from across the country and abroad have comforted us all at this difficult time,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the workers, party functionaries and people for holding special prayers in various prominent shrines and mosques.

On the occasion, Sagar advised party functionaries and workers to exercise caution and refrain from visiting hospitals where the party president has been hospitalised. (AGENCY)