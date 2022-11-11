LG Manoj Sinha visits Jhiri Mela; pays obeisance at Baba Jitto shrine

10- day long annual event to commemorate the martyrdom of Baba Jitto & Bua Kodi is witnessing congregation of lakhs of people from different parts of the country especially Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and UP

Jammu, November 11: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited Jhiri Mela and paid obeisance at Baba Jitto shrine.

The 10-day long annual event to commemorate the martyrdom of Baba Jitto & Bua Kodi is witnessing congregation of lakhs of people from different parts of the country especially Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and UP.

Addressing a huge gathering, the Lt Governor threw light on the life and sacrifice of Baba Jitto.

Supreme sacrifice made by Baba Jitto is exemplary for each one of us to emulate. Our farmers are a symbol of hard work and dignity. An enlightened society should ensure justice to the community, which is playing a vital role in serving and nurturing humanity, said the Lt Governor.

Jhiri Mela symbolizes cultural unity of India and the tradition tied in the thread of social values provides an opportunity to the people to learn about our heritage, culture, art and craft, observed the Lt Governor.

It is heartening to see that this year’s Mela is being organized on a larger scale to encourage tourism in the region and to showcase the life and philosophy of Baba Jitto, added the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor underlined the importance of government-public partnership in the development process. “We must focus on community driven development. Locals, PRIs members and other stakeholders of the society should come together to create an institutional mechanism to improve the facilities for devotees visiting this historical Mela,” he said.

The Lt Governor said that the UT Government is working with a strong resolve to ensure that every individual gets equal rights, equal opportunities and every stakeholder to be a partner in J&K’s development journey.

J&K will progress when our farmers prosper. Dr Mangala Rai-led Apex Committee on Agriculture provides a comprehensive solution for upliftment of the farming community and we are making efforts to implement the suggestions with the necessary institutional mechanism and support, added the Lt Governor.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has given a new resolution to the country that is to restore the pride of our heritage, our culture. The golden opportunity of the next 25 years is before us. Our youth must contribute to strengthen social and cultural unity for rapid development, he further added.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member Parliament, speaking on the occasion underscored the efforts of the government to develop Agriculture and allied sectors, empowering the farming community and increasing farmers’ income.

Bharat Bhushan, Chairman DDC Jammu also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the significance of the Jhiri Mela.

Avny Lavasa, Deputy Commissioner Jammu briefed on the elaborate arrangements made to facilitate the visiting devotees; awareness campaigns for government schemes & Nasha Mukt and Swachhta campaigns being run, besides sports and culture activities organized during the Jhiri Mela. Till date, more than six lakh devotees have already visited this year’s Jhiri mela, she informed.

During his visit, the Lt Governor inspected the stalls put up by the departments showcasing the local agriculture produce.

Best performing government departments and winners of various competitions were also felicitated. Cultural performance and nukkad natak presented by the artists generated awareness against drug addiction.

Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Vivek Gupta, DIG; Sukhnandan Choudhary, former Minister, DDC & BDC members, PRI representatives, and people in large numbers were present on the occasion.