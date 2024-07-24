LG Manoj Sinha Unveils The Logo, Website And Teaser Of The Inaugural Edition Of Kashmir Marathon

SRINAGAR, JULY 24: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today unveiled the Logo, Website and Teaser of the inaugural edition of the Kashmir Marathon, to be held on 20th October in Srinagar.

In his address, the Lt Governor congratulated the J&K Tourism department and all the stakeholders associated with the international running event. He invited the runners from all corners of the globe to participate in Kashmir Marathon and experience the unique charm of J&K.

“We aspire to make this event a beacon of peace and harmony. I am confident the Kashmir Marathon will place J&K firmly on the global running map and it will enhance global recognition of the UT, highlighting our potential as a premier tourist destination,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the Kashmir marathon is the next addition to the series of world class events being organized in J&K following the successful F4 racing event in Srinagar, Sunburn Music Festival in Jammu and J&K Tourism Development Conclave held recently in Srinagar. “We are exploring possibilities to organise the annual ‘Jammu Marathon’,” he said.

Highlighting the socio-economic impact of the Kashmir marathon, the Lt Governor said the event will boost local businesses, including hotels, restaurants, and souvenir shops, thereby contributing to the prosperity of our region.

For centuries, Sports has remained the most powerful bridge to connect people of different cultures and languages. The Kashmir Marathon will integrate cultural events, performances, and exhibitions to showcase Kashmir’s rich heritage, enhance the experience for all participants, the Lt Governor said.

“Kashmir Marathon is not just a race but a celebration of resilience, beauty, and the unbreakable human spirit. It will also celebrate our breathtaking scenery and promote eco-friendly tourism that benefits local communities,” he said.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor highlighted the efforts of the UT Administration, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to revolutionise the sports sector of J&K.

He called upon the youth of J&K to make the best of the opportunities being provided by the government in sports and other sectors and become the brand ambassadors of J&K.

The Kashmir Marathon will have two categories- full marathon for 42 kms and half marathon for 21 kms. The proposed route for the Kashmir Marathon will take runners through some of the most picturesque landscapes, featuring Chinar trees, Mughal gardens, and the serene Dal Lake.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; RR Swain, DGP; Yasha Mudgal, Commissioner Secretary, Tourism and senior officers of civil and police administration were present.

Padma Shri Chewang Motup Goba, Founder & Race Director Ladakh Marathon, prominent sports personalities and youth in large number were also present on the occasion.