LG Manoj Sinha Unveils Statue Of Shri Rajkumar Tripathi At Ghazipur

Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 22: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha unveiled a statue of Shri Rajkumar Tripathi at Ghazipur today.

“A pioneer of the cooperative movement, Rajkumar Ji made unparalleled contribution to farmers’ welfare. His life and ideals are a source of great inspiration,” said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor recalled extraordinary life journey of Shri Rajkumar Tripathi and his immense contribution to the socio-economic development.

While holding various positions in Cooperative institutions, Rajkumar ji realized the potential of Sahkar in small towns and villages spread across the country, said the Lt Governor.

Rajkumar ji used co-operatives as a powerful tool to transform the society and helped the farmers to reap the benefits of green revolution, the Lt Governor added.

We are grateful to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and Hon’ble Union Home & Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah ji for taking the cooperative movement to the grassroots level, the Lt Governor said.

Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister, a target has been set to establish two lakh Primary Agricultural Credit Societies in order to make these PACS operational in every panchayat of the country and fisheries cooperatives are developed in the coastal areas as well, he noted.

Apart from providing credit facilities and other services, cooperatives today are also providing necessary forward and backward linkages and strengthening self help groups, added the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor also highlighted the efforts in building a strong eco-system for growth of cooperative sector in the J&K UT.

In Jammu Kashmir, within a short span of time, the cooperative movement has been strengthened and along with the revival of rural cooperative banks, PACS are being computerised.

The Lt Governor reiterated that the UT Government is committed to ensure equitable & inclusive development and strengthening of the cooperative movement to fulfill the aspirations of every stakeholder associated with agriculture and the rural economy.

Yogendra Kumar, Marketing Director IFFCO; Vijay Shankar Rai, IFFCO Director and prominent citizens from all walks of life were present on the occasion.