LG Manoj Sinha reviews COVID situation in Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi

JAMMU: LG Manoj Sinha today reviewed Covid situation in Rajouri, Poonch & Reasi; Test, track, treat and transformation of the health infrastructure key to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

Asked DCs, CMOs, police administration to strengthen health centres in border areas, micro containment zones in towns to isolate pockets with high positivity rate.

The most important gift that doctors, paramedical staff can offer to the people is their presence and attention in the COVID wards of hospitals and Primary Health Centres in rural areas.

Our Doctor’s and paramedical staff’s undaunted spirit, driven by compassion to go beyond the call of duty, is changing lives, setting example for humanity and creating a stronger society.

New oxygen plants to become operational soon, augmenting the oxygen availability in districts. Asked the officials to strengthen Human Resources of hospitals & Covid Care Centres, prepare for future challenges.

I appreciate doctors, nurses for their tireless efforts. People will always remember how our healthcare workers made them feel in the crisis and how they worked selflessly to save lives.