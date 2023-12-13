LG Manoj Sinha Releases Jammu Yatri Bhawan Trust’s Panchang 2024

Jammu, Dec 13: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha released Jammu Yatri Bhawan Trust’s Panchang 2024, at Raj Bhawan today.

The Lt Governor congratulated the editorial team, members of Jammu Yatri Bhawan Trust and Vidwat Parishad.

The Panchang will provide information about religious rituals, auspicious occasions and festivals.

Padam Shri Prof Vishwa Murti Shastri; Pawan Kumar Shastri, President Jammu Yatri Bhawan Trust; Gurdas Sharma, General Secretary of the Trust; Raj Kumar and Koushal, Trustees; Sharat Sharma Member Jammu Yatri Bhawan and Dr Laxmi Dutt Shastri of Vidwat Parishad were present on the occasion.

On the occasion, the members of the Jammu Yatri Bhawan Trust also sought the intervention of the Lt Governor for increasing the frequency of train from Jammu to Dehradun from weekly to daily basis.

The Lt Governor assured the members of the Trust that the matter would be taken up with the concerned authorities for appropriate action.