LG Manoj Sinha Performs Pujan Of Shri Amarnathji Chhari Mubarak

SRINAGAR, Aug 9: On the auspicious occasion of Shravan Shukla Panchami, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today performed the Pujan of Shri Amarnathji Chhari Mubarak in presence of Sh Deependra Giri, Mahant Chhari‐Mubarak Shri Amarnathji, at Mahadev Gir Dashnami Akhada, Srinagar.

The Lt Governor sought the blessings of Lord Shiva and prayed for the peace, progress, and well-being of all.

The Chhari-Pujan is an auspicious ritual prior to the culmination of the annual pilgrimage of Shri Amarnathji Shrine.

The holy Mace will be taken to the Shri Amarnathji cave following the traditional practice of Chhari Mubarak Yatra.

Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, CEO, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board; Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and other senior officers also participated in the Chhari-Pujan.