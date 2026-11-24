Jammu, Nov 24: On the auspicious occasion of the Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid obeisance at Gurudwara Sahib, Chand Nagar, Jammu. He prayed for peace, prosperity, happiness, and well-being of one and all.

The Lieutenant Governor interacted with the devotees and extended his heartiest greetings on the sacred occasion. He urged the people to walk the righteous path shown by Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and strive for the welfare of all, while upholding the core values of social justice, compassion, and universal brotherhood.

"May Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s blessings continue to guide humanity toward peace and virtuous living," the Lieutenant Governor said.