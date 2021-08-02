LG Manoj Sinha Meets Union Rural Development minister

JAMMU, August 2: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today met union Rural Development minister, Shandliya Giriraj Singh and discussed issues related to PMGSY for strengthening rural connectivity in J&K and other initiatives.

