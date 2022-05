New Delhi, May 16: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Monday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi.

Met Hon’ble Raksha Mantri, Shri Raj Nath Singh Ji @rajnathsingh today and discussed road infrastructure for Shri AmarnathJi Yatra and @BROindia assistance at difficult stretches in challenging terrain at high altitudes which will greatly ease the trek to the holy cave, tweets Office of LG J&K.