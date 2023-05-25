LG Manoj Sinha Inaugurates Key Infrastructure Projects At Ganderbal

Upgradation of rural roads, construction of link roads and bridges will bring economic prosperity & social empowerment in the lives of more than 4 lakh residents: LG

Ganderbal, May 25: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha inaugurated key infrastructure projects at Ganderbal, today.

The Lt Governor said the projects dedicated to the people of Ganderbal are testimony to the government’s commitment to accelerate the development of the district.

Upgradation of rural roads, construction of link roads and bridges will bring economic prosperity & social empowerment in the lives of more than 4 lakh residents, the Lt Governor said.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor congratulated the people of Jammu Kashmir for the successful G20 meeting.

“During the G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting, the entire world has witnessed awe-inspiring socio-economic progress of Jammu Kashmir. Faster & Inclusive growth and our sustained effort to boost tourism sector is attracting the attention of the entire world,” he added.

He said the three-day meeting of 57 delegates from 27 countries in Srinagar has infused new enthusiasm, new confidence among the people. The way every section of the society enthusiastically participated in the G20 event is a sign of the rise of new and emerging Jammu Kashmir, the Lt Governor observed.

“The G20 meet was a joyous occasion for the people of UT and overwhelming response, participation and achievements have been possible because of hard work of our citizens and collectively they have brightened the J&K’s image in the world,” the Lt Governor said.

G20 meeting is the beginning of a new era and has opened the door to immense possibilities of peace and progress. The festivity around the event was reflection of the transformation in Jammu Kashmir, he added.

At the inaugural ceremony, the Lt Governor reiterated the commitment of the government of inclusive development.

Tourism & Film sectors are gaining momentum with over more than 300 movies filmed last year and a record 1.88 crore tourists visited the UT, observed the Lt Governor.

More than 9 lakh tourists visited tourist locations in Ganderbal last year, which is twice the number, as compared to 2021. Sonamarg has also become one of the favourite film shooting destinations for Film-makers from across the globe, he noted.

The Lt Governor also spoke on the on-going development works in Ganderbal and saturation of government welfare schemes in the district. He also remembered the immense contribution of Late Sheikh Abdul Jabbar, a prominent political figure, in the development of J&K.

The Lt Governor expressed gratitude to the people of Ganderbal for their contribution and continuous support during Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela and Shri Amarnathji Yatra.

Nuzhat Ishfaq, DDC Chairperson Ganderbal also spoke on the occasion and expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor-led UT administration for working for the welfare of the people.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary congratulated the people of Ganderbal on the inauguration of various key infrastructure projects.

The Lt Governor also handed over sanction letters and financial assistance to the beneficiaries under various schemes.

The projects inaugurated by Lt Governor include 110 mtr span Wayil Bridge; and other bridges and roads projects at Tangchatr, Kangan, Gutlibagh, Tulmulla, Waheedpora, Peerpora Shallabugh, lower Wayil, Lar Town, Ghaniabad, Watlar Guzhama, Waskura and Srinagar-Leh National Highway to Bonizal road with links. The inaugurated projects also include WSS Baba Haniefudin and WSS Gutlibagh.

Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary, Public Works (R&B); Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Shyambir, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal; Ishfaq Jabbar, former legislator; PRI members, senior officers and prominent citizens were present.