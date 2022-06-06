LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates J&K’s First Maternal and Child Health Conclave

Dedicates Paediatric wards, ICUs, Maternal ICUs to the public

Srinagar, June 6: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated J&K’s first Maternal and Child Health Conclave at SKICC.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor also dedicated Paediatric wards, ICUs, Maternal ICUs to the public.

In his inaugural address, the Lt Governor said that the conclave will provide a unique platform to deliberate upon challenges, opportunities and newer initiatives in Maternal and Child healthcare.

The Lt Governor said that UT of J&K has registered significant decline in the Infant Mortality Rate during the last one year and the administration envisions to further decrease the Maternal and Child mortality to establish UT at the forefront of providing quality healthcare.

The Lt Governor stressed that Medical Institutions must provide a big canvas to our researchers and doctors who are talented and capable to produce path-breaking inventions in the healthcare. I hope that our talent pool will be responsive to such opportunities and take full advantage of it for larger public interest, he added.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor urged the premier Medical Colleges, Super Specialty Hospitals and other health institutions to encourage research and new innovations at the grassroots level to further strengthen the Health Safety Net in the UT.

“We have taken decisive steps to address healthcare challenges and enhancing access to health facilities in remote areas. Grateful to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for providing best health infrastructure to UT of J&K. It has given a new hope and confidence to healthcare sector”, the Lt Governor said.

Highlighting the major strides in the healthcare ecosystem of the UT, the Lt Governor said that J&K has the unique distinction of being the first UT of the country with two AIIMS and two Cancer Institutes, besides seven new medical colleges have been established in the UT in just eight years. Apart from this, Hon’ble Prime Minister also launched the Ayushman Bharat-Sehat Scheme in December 2020, extending health insurance of Rs 5 lakh per family to every citizen without any discrimination.

It was also informed that in a span of just two years, 2209 health and wellness centers have been established which are providing health facilities to the people even in far flung areas, besides 211 Ambulances are providing 24X7 facilities in Jammu and Kashmir Divisions in addition to 286 general ambulances which are serving the people. 64 Advanced Life Support Ambulances were also inducted into the fleet to fill all the existing gaps in healthcare in saving precious lives.

Dialysis facilities which were limited to only a few districts are available in all 20 districts of UT and 27,129 dialysis sessions have been given to the patients in just one year.

Pertinently, as per National Family Health Survey, the UT of J&K has registered tremendous improvement in various healthcare parameters during the last couple of years, catapulting J&K into the coveted top ranking in the hierarchy.

Medicity projects are being started in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions with an investment of about Rs 4,575 crore, which will create 1000 MBBS seats, provide employment opportunities to thousands of medical professionals and would add thousands of additional beds for patients in health facilities, it was informed.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor handed over LaQshya Certification to Health facilities and released a Report on “Situation Analysis of Maternal Health in J&K”. Videos on Maternal and Child health care services that are being extended in the UT and a feature on sanction of MCH Hospital at Lamberi, Rajouri were also showcased on the occasion.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor, while speaking on the occasion appreciated the health department, all stakeholders and health service providers for their efforts to strengthen the healthcare system in the UT. He stressed the need to put special focus on key issues in healthcare and take dedicated measures to address the same. He further emphasized on collaborations and partnerships to meet the future challenges in the health sector.

In his address, Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta said that the Health Department of Jammu and Kashmir has achieved significant milestones in last three years in terms of health infrastructure. He added that Covid management in J&K has been remarkable due to the efforts of efficient manpower in the department as well as required facilities established across the UT.

Manoj Dwivedi, Principal Secretary, Health & Medical Education, in his address said that the health department, despite challenges, is striving hard to achieve the goal of universal healthcare for the people. He complimented the NHM for organizing this important conclave on Maternal and Child health.

Dr Neha Garg, Director NHM-II, Union MoHFW underlined the importance of taking concrete measures to strengthen the maternal and child health sector, and congratulated the government of J&K for the 1st MCH conclave.

Choudhary Mohammad Yasin, MD NHM, J&K, in his welcome highlighted the initiatives taken to improve the maternal and child healthcare services in J&K. He informed that J&K has received 8 certifications under LaQshya.

Maj Gen Atul Kotwal, Executive Director, National Health Systems Resource Centre; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, HoDs, Principals of Medical Colleges, senior functionaries, experts, panelists, and doctors associated with various health organizations were present on the occasion.