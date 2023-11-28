LG Manoj Sinha Hosts ‘High Tea’ For Players Of Legends League Cricket

Jammu, Nov 28: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha hosted a ‘High Tea’ for the renowned International players participating in Legends League Cricket matches, at the Raj Bhawan.

While interacting with the Cricketers, the Lt Governor said the entire Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir is proud and excited about the matches being held at MA Stadium. He said: “This is the first major international Cricket event for the UT after several decades and a beginning of new sporting era for Jammu Kashmir.

These matches featuring International Cricket stars will not only help us to achieve excellence in organising international sporting events but also popularize a robust sports culture in the masses, especially among the youth”.

The Lt Governor said over the next three days, Jammu Kashmir will celebrate and honour sporting excellence, dedication and commitment of the cricketers in the playing field and players will get an opportunity to enjoy UT’s hospitality, and incredible culture of J&K during their stay.

The Lt Governor said: “This tournament is also an occasion to uphold the values of Cricket game, which seeks to promote peace, excellence, respect, friendship and unity. In every respect, Jammu Kashmir echoes and reinforces these ideals and developing a thriving sporting culture.

The power of sports to bring peace and unity is extraordinary and I am sure your presence will influence and inspire the young generation to discover their true calling to shape a new future”.

The Lt Governor congratulated the players including Chris Gayle, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Praveen Kumar, Thisara Perera, Stuart Binny and extended his best wishes to the teams for the remaining matches.