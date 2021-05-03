LG Manoj Sinha greets journalists on World Press Freedom Day

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Monday greeted journalists on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, saying that media plays a catalytic role in a country’s development.

“On the occasion of ‘World Press Freedom Day’, I extend my warm wishes to the journalists’ fraternity. The media plays a catalytic role in a country’s development & acts as a strong bridge between the Government & People. #PressFreedomDay,” Office of LG J&K tweeted.

He also appreciated the journalists for the role played by them in the challenging time of COVID-19.

“I appreciate all the journalists for the determined and constructive role being played by them in the challenging time of #COVID19,” the Office of J-K LG tweeted. (KNO)