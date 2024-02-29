LG Manoj Sinha figures among most powerful Indians list

Srinagar : Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has figured among most power Indian list.l for his “remarkable” achievements in the Union Territory. He is ranked at 23 in the list.

Manoj Sinha has been at the helm in J&K for over three years now, during which he has enhanced public engagement, some times addressing multiple events the same day.

Sinha has been focused on effective administration during his tenure. His fortnightly feature, the “L-G Mulaqat”, is a hit. The entire administration meets via video-conferencing and complaints submitted via the LG’s grievance cell are taken up for resolution.

Given the lack of direct representation in the state, in terms of elected leaders, many people have taken the LG grievance cell route. He also meets a wide range of people in his offices in both Srinagar and Jammu. (Agencies)