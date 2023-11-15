LG Manoj Sinha Expresses Grief Over Doda Bus Accident

SRINAGAR, Nov 15: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Assar, Doda today.

“Extremely pained by the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Assar, Doda. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families & wishing for a speedy recovery of those injured in the accident. Directed Div Com & Dist Admin to provide all necessary assistance to affected persons,” the Lt Governor tweeted.