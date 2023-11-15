Doda Accident | PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia To Kin Of Deceased, Rs 50,000 For Injured

New Delhi, Nov 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wendesday condoled the loss of lives in the tragic Doda bus accident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PM’s National Relief Fund to the next of the kin of each of deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

“The bus accident in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir is distressing. My condolences to the families who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest,” the Office of the PM posted on X.

“An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured,” according to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office.