LG Manoj Sinha Condoles The Demise Of Secretary JKAACL

SRINAGAR, July 20: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed his shock and grief over the sudden demise of Shri Bharat Singh Manhas, Secretary, J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages.

In a condolence message, the Lt Governor said, “Saddened by the untimely demise of Bharat Singh Manhas, Secretary, J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this hour of grief. May his soul rest in peace”.