LG Manoj Sinha Condoles Loss Of Lives In Kathua Mishap

JAMMU, Jan 21: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday expressed his condolences over the loss of lives in the Kathua road accident.

“Anguished by the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Kathua. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. Directed district administration to provide the best possible treatment to injured,” tweeted Sinha.