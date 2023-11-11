LG Manoj Sinha Condoles Loss Of Lives In Fire Incident At Dal Lake

JAMMU, Nov 11: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has condoled the loss of lives in an unfortunate fire incident at Dal Lake, Srinagar.

“I am deeply pained by the loss of lives due to the unfortunate fire incident at Dal Lake, Srinagar. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I have directed the District Administration to provide all necessary assistance to the affected persons,” the Lt Governor said.