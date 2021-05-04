LG Manoj Sinha condole demise of J&K ex-Governor Jagmohan

JAMMU: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha condoled the demise of former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Jagmohan Malhotra who breathed his last in New Delhi on Tuesday.

In a tweet Mr Sinha said, “My deepest condolences to his family, friends and admirers. May Almighty grant eternal peace to the departed soul”.

“Saddened to hear about the demise of Shri Jagmohan Ji, Former Governor of J&K. He was a great visionary, dynamic and effective administrator. Jagmohan Ji will be remembered for his great contributions, reforms in J&K and untiring efforts to serve the society”, he further tweeted.

Jagmohan served two terms as Jammu and Kashmir Governor from 1984 to 1989 an again from January to May in 1990.