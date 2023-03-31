LG Manoj Sinha Chairs Meeting To Discuss Preparations For Amaranth Yatra 2023

JAMMU, Mar 31: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha on Friday chaired the 44th board meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), in which various aspects of Yatra-2023 were discussed, an official statement said.

The J&K Lt Governor is the ex officio Chairman of the SASB.

The meeting discussed the ongoing works and future projects for smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage.

Principal Secretary to Lt Governor and SASB’s CEO Mandeep K. Bhandari made a detailed presentation and briefed the board on various aspects of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2023 including registration for Yatra, provision of helicopter services, service providers, Yatra camps, langar/NGO services, insurance cover for yatris/service providers etc.

He further presented the action taken report on the decisions taken in the previous board meetings, the statement said.

The Chief Engineer of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) briefed the meeting on the progress regarding maintenance, restoration & development works of the Yatra tracks.

Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Raj Kumar Goyal, DGP Dilbag Singh, Special DG, CID, R.R. Swain, ADGP, Jammu, Mukesh Singh, the Divisional Commissioners, Secretaries, Additional CEO, SASB and other senior officers from civil administration, SASB, the police and the army also attended the meeting, in person and through virtual mode, the statement said.

The yatra to the Himalayan cave shrine in Anantnag district is held every year.

Devotees visit the cave shrine for ‘Darshan’ of the ice stalagmite structure believed by the devotees to symbolise the powers of Lord Shiva.