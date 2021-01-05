LG Manoj Sinha chairs a preparatory meeting of Amarnath Yatra-2021

JAMMU: LG, Manoj Sinha chairs preparatory meeting of Shri Amarnath ji Yatra-2021; calls for best-in-class arrangements for Shri Amarnathji pilgrims.

LG laid special emphasis on providing finest medical facilities to the Yatris and passed direction for the increase of Accidental insurance of pilgrims during the Yatra, besides doubling the number of Life saving Ambulances.

Lt Governor asked the concerned officers to improve the utilities enroute, besides repair of roads and other infra well in time; involve more NGOs and religious organizations to improve overall yatra experience for the pilgrims

Lt Governor directed the officers to explore the possibility of setting up a well-equipped and well-staffed CHC to handle emergency cases.

LG to personally review the preparation and setting up of on-ground facilities for the pilgrims.