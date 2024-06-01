LG Manoj Sinha Casts Vote in Mohanpura Village, Urges High Voter Turnout

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, June 1: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha cast his vote today in Mohanpura village, part of the Mohammadabad Assembly Constituency in the Ballia Parliamentary Constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Sinha encouraged citizens to turn out in record numbers to strengthen democracy by exercising their right to vote.

“Cast my vote in Mohanpura village, Mohammadabad Assembly Constituency, Ballia PC. I urge all voting today to turnout in record numbers and strengthen our democracy by exercising their franchise,” Sinha wrote on X.