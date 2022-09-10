LG Manoj Sinha attends the finals of PGTI’s “J&K Open 2022” Golf Tournament at Jammu

JAMMU, SEPTEMBER 10: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended the finals of the second edition of “J&K Open 2022” Golf Tournament at Jammu Tawi Golf Course, Sidhra.

Organized by Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) and presented by J&K Tourism, the tournament, with a prize purse of Rs. 40 lakh, has brought together the National and International Golfers for the first time in region, marking their debut in Jammu’s Golfing circle.

The tournament is part of J&K Tourism’s unique initiative of promoting golf tourism in the region.

Pertinently, the UT Government is making dedicated efforts to popularize Golf among youth and make the game more inclusive and accessible to common masses to bring Jammu & Kashmir on the international Golfing map with an opportunity for local talent to showcase their skills.

J&K is emerging as a major hub for Golf in the country. The administration has ensured world-class facilities for international golfers and advance coaching for students of government schools.

The PGTI has expanded its geographical footprint in the region with this maiden professional Golf tournament at Jammu. The tournament is in line with the long-term objective of PGTI for promoting professional golf in different parts of the country.

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI thanked J&K Tourism, Jammu Tawi Golf Course and the UT Administration for their support for making the tournament a grand success.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Mukesh Singh ADGP Jammu; Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary to Government, Tourism & Youth Services and Sports; Avny Lavasa, Deputy Commissioner Jammu; Minga Sherpa, Managing Director JKTDC; Vivekanand Rai, Director Tourism Jammu; Sunaina Sharma, Joint Director, Tourism Jammu; Manav Gupta, Secretary, Jammu Tawi Golf Course, besides officials of PGTI & JTGC; professional and budding golfers were present on the occasion.