LG Manoj Sinha attends the 7th Convocation Ceremony of SKUAST-Jammu

Lauds University for rendering service to the nation by training young men and women in modern agriculture science and technology, who will shape the destiny of farming sector

Convocation is a stage in life when students step out into real world from academic comfort of University with special knowledge & skills: Lt Governor

I’m confident with Dedication & Determination the Students will change the face of Agriculture & Horticulture, which is the soul of J&K’s economy, says LG

Our Scientists, Institutions, & Government are making constant endeavour to modernize agriculture sector to make the farmers and villages self-sufficient. Our focus is on enhancing the capacity of the farmers so they can earn better prices and act as facilitators of economic growth: LG

Government has taken certain steps for more effective implementation of schemes of agriculture & allied sector. We have made impressive progress in production, value addition and marketing in the last two years for sustainable income to the farmers: LG

Young scientists will spearhead the mission of holistic approach & pragmatic programme in harnessing tremendous capacities of agriculture, says LG

The pace of transforming rural economy will be accelerated by adopting modern Agri strategies and environment-friendly technologies: LG

LG confers Degrees to pass outs; Medals to the meritorious students of the University

JAMMU, JUNE 28: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended the 7th Convocation ceremony of SKUAST-Jammu at Baba Jitto Auditorium, SKUAST, Chatha.

The Lt Governor lauded the University for rendering service to the nation by training young men and women in modern agriculture science and technology, who will shape the destiny of farming sector.

Congratulating the graduating students, the Lt Governor said convocation is a stage in life when students step out into real world from academic comfort of University with special knowledge and skills.

“I’m confident with dedication and determination they will change the face of Agriculture and Horticulture, which is the soul of J&K’s economy,” he added.

Noting the steps of UT Government for more effective implementation of schemes of Agriculture & allied sector, the Lt Governor said our Scientists, Institutions, and Government machinery is making constant endeavours to modernize agriculture sector to transform the lives of the farmers and turn the villages into self-sufficient.

“Our focus is on enhancing the capacity of the farmers so they can earn better prices and act as facilitators of economic growth”, he added.

The Lt Governor observed that J&K UT has made impressive progress in production, value addition, and marketing in the last two years for ensuring sustainable income to the farmers. The UT administration has taken consistent steps to gradually convert rural areas into economic units and bridge the gap between villages and cities.

We have succeeded in expanding local product branding, mechanization, high-density plantation, quality seed, capacity building, GI tagging, banking facility, and micro irrigation to provide maximum benefits to our farming community, he added.

The Lt Governor said under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, path-breaking reforms have been taken in the Agriculture sector.

Today the whole world is looking towards India with hope to overcome agricultural challenges. Young scientists will spearhead the mission of holistic approach and pragmatic programme in harnessing tremendous capacities of agriculture sector. The pace of transforming rural economy will be accelerated by adopting modern Agri strategies and environment-friendly technologies, he added.

The Lt Governor said promotion of inclusive growth, ensuring food security and increasing the rural income of J&K are three important goals that we need to focus on priority. He impressed upon the young agriculture scholars and scientists to dedicate their energies, experiences gained from this University, towards the national goal of achieving inclusive growth and sustained progress.

“I assure all young students and Agri-entrepreneurs that the UT administration will ensure all institutional support to realize your dreams. At present, we are providing handholding support to around 500 entrepreneur farmers and next year it will be doubled”, the Lt Governor said.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor conferred degrees to graduates and medals to the meritorious students of the University.

Taking note of women students clinching maximum medals at the convocation ceremony, the Lt Governor congratulated them and termed the growing representation of women in Agriculture sector as an auspicious sign for the whole fraternity and nation.

The Lt Governor also urged the University authorities to enhance research and extension activities, strengthen farmer–student connect, and motivate students to compete for place in the Agricultural Science Congress in future.

Prof. J P Sharma, Vice-Chancellor SKUAST, read the Vice Chancellor’s report and briefed about salient achievements of the University in the field of education, research, and extension. He said that the University is mandated to serve farmers of the Jammu and Kashmir.

He said continuous efforts are being made to expand the functional dimensions of the University by way of having more faculties, infrastructure and matching human resource which has been made possible by the present UT administration.

This is the first time in the history of SKUAST-Jammu that convocation was held for three days.

Three Vice-Chancellor gold medals were awarded to Master and doctorate scholars. Dr Prem Lal Gautam, Pro-Chancellor, Career Point University Hamirpur, HP and Advisor Graphic Era Hill University, Dehradun, was awarded degree of Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa). Dr. A.K Mondal, Dean Faculty of Agriculture, Dr. M.S. Bhadwal, Dean, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and A.H. and Dr. SEH Rizvi, Dean, Faculty of Basic Sciences received degrees on the behalf of Agriculture, Veterinary &A.H. and Basic Sciences pass out students.

Prominent personalities including Dr. Nirmal Singh, Former Deputy Chief Minister of erstwhile J&K; Atal Dullo, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Agriculture Production Department; Dr. Hina Bhat, Vice-Chairperson KVIB; Dr. S.P. Tiwari, Vice-Chancellor, Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Sciences University, Jabalpur; Dr. R. K. Sinha, Vice-Chancellor, SMVDU; Dr. Sanjeev Jain, Vice-Chancellor, CUJ; Dr. Raghav Langer, Administrative Secretary, Planning and Development Department; Dr. Janardan Singh, Former Dean, Faculty of Agriculture and former Director, UGC Academic Staff College, Department of Entomology, Institute of Agricultural Sciences Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi; Dr. S. K. Gupta, Registrar SKUAST-Jammu; former Vice-Chancellors; former Ministers, ex-Legislators; Director Agriculture, statutory officers of the university, Head of Divisions, KVKs, Research stations, faculty, and students attended the convocation.