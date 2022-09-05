LG Manoj Sinha attends 53rd Foundation Day function of University of Jammu

World is changing rapidly and education along with it. To cater ever growing demand for better standard & quality of education, University has gone through many changes in last 53 yrs and has evolved as centre of excellence: LG

JAMMU, SEPTEMBER 5: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended the 53rd Foundation Day function of University of Jammu.

Observing that the world is changing rapidly and education along with it, the Lt Governor said, to cater ever growing demand for better standard and quality of education, University has gone through many changes in the last 53 yrs and has evolved as a centre of excellence.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor congratulated the faculty, and all those associated with the functioning of the University for achieving great milestones, shaping young minds and increased collaboration between academia and industry.

Invoking the vision of the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Lt Governor asserted that NEP will redefine education in Universities and expressed his whole hearted support to the initiatives of the University.

National Education Policy stresses upon nurturing creativity, curiosity, collaboration, involvement of students in activities inside and beyond the classroom. The education policy is a beacon of light to guide and motivate teachers as well as students and overall learning outcomes, he further added.

The Lt Governor emphasized that the real function of education is to nurture talents. National Education Policy provides us an opportunity to develop our Universities, education institutions as centres of future oriented, value based quality education centres where students get an independent environment to innovate and invent.

Education is the key to open the mind of students. Individual growth and independent thinking is possible only when a student is provided an environment not confined to the classroom and gets an opportunity to nurture creativity and wisdom, the Lt Governor said.

Under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister, we have received an opportunity to make sure that universities are not known as centres of providing degrees but the education and increasing the collaboration between teachers and students, the Lt Governor said.

“Students don’t just need the degree, they need education and it is possible only with increased involvement and collaboration with teachers”, he added.

Highlighting the major initiatives of the University of Jammu, the Lt Governor attributed the establishment of Special Purpose Vehicle Foundation in November 2020 as a major milestone and a significant step towards promoting a culture of Start-ups, Industry-Academic Partnership, Innovation and Incubation in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor said that the establishment of Guru Nanak Chair was in line with the National Education Policy, as it was a major initiative to reestablish the significance of our invaluable cultural heritage. The ancient wisdom by saints and seers and contribution of great scientists is what actually forms the foundation of modern India, he added.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor urged all the teachers to dedicate themselves to opening the minds of their students to new ideas, stirring curiosity and nurturing creativity by creating an open environment for their growth and eventually facilitating in building a new society in future.

The Lt Governor also released the Dogri Translation of the Indian Constitution, done by Prof Archana Kesar and her team of Dogri writers and translators, Sh Prakash Premi, Sh Yashpaul Nirmal, and Smt Nirmal Vikram under the legal guidance of Prof. Arvind Jasrotia, Registrar, University of Jammu and Dean Faculty of Law.

Prof Dinesh Singh, Chancellor K.R. Mangalam University and former Vice Chancellor Delhi University, who was the Special Guest on the occasion, spoke at length about the traditional Upanishadic System of learning of India which produced great minds and spiritual leaders who understood the essential role of education which was to anchor the individual in his own sense of self which further led to excellence. He also stressed on transdisciplinary learning and collaborative projects. Citing the example of great scientists, he underlined the importance of social utility of knowledge and how practical experience also plays an important role in the growth of education and knowledge.

Earlier, welcoming the Chancellor and Lt Governor on the historic occasion, Vice Chancellor, Sh Umesh Rai gave an overview of the path-breaking initiatives taken by the Lt Governor to revamp the education ecosystem in the UT. He further gave an overview of the strides taken by the University since its inception in 1969. He also spelled out broad contours of academic activities strategized for the years to come, keeping in view the emerging trends in the field of education. The Vice Chancellor also thanked the present and former faculty, people from the civil Society and all other stakeholders of the University for their contribution in making this University the best seat of higher learning in this part of the country.

A wide variety of Cultural activities were also showcased by the students, alumni and eminent artists of Jammu on the occasion.

. Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor, JMC; Prof. Ravinder Kumar Sinha, VC SMVDU; Prof J.P Sharma VC SKUAST-Jammu; Prof Bechan Lal, VC Cluster University Jammu; Prof. Qayyum Hussain, VC Cluster University Srinagar; Sh Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department; Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department; Prof BS Sahay, Director IIM Jammu; Prof. Manoj Singh Gaur, Director IIT Jammu attended the foundation day ceremony.

Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu; Purnima Sharma, Dy. Mayor, Jammu; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu along with senior officials, faculty members of the university and students were also present on the occasion.