LG Manoj Sinha announces Rs 3 lakh for kin of deceased in Doda accident

JAMMU, Oct 28: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh each to the next of kin of victims (NoKs) of the Doda road accident.

The LG further assured that he is monitoring the situation and stated that every possible assistance would be extended to the families of the deceased as well as those injured.

“J&K Govt to ensure treatment of injured in tragic Doda road mishap. Rs 2 Lakh to be given to NoKs of deceased from LG’s discretionary fund and Rs 1 Lakh from Road victim fund as immediate relief. I’m monitoring the situation and every possible assistance to grieving families will be extended,” Sinha said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, eight people were killed and several others injured after a mini bus travelling from Thathri to Doda in Jammu and Kashmir fell into a gorge at Sui Gwari along the river Chenab on the Thathri-Doda road early this morning. (Agencies)