LG Manoj Sinha advises SFs for heightened surveillance on all fronts in Jammu and Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Stressing on the importance for maintaining close synergy between different security agencies, Union Territory (UT) Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday advised them for heightened surveillance on all fronts to meet security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir.

A Defence Ministry spokesman in a tweet on Official account of Chinar Corps, Indian Army on Monday said Chinar Corps Commander (CCC) Lt General D P Pandey called on LG Sinha at Raj Bhavan.

He said this was the first meeting of Lt Gen Panday with Mr Sinha after assuming office as CCC.

He said Chinar Corps Commander briefed LG Sinha on current security situation on the Line of Control (LoC) and counter terrorism operations in the hinterland.

The Spokesman said the LG stressed on high importance for maintaining close and effective synergy between Army and other Security Forces (SFs). He advised them for heightened surveillance on all fronts to meet security challenges in J&K.

Mr Sinha also lauded Army’s role in ensuring a safe and secure environment for the people of J&K.

Meanwhile, an official spokesman said General Officer Commanding (GoC) 15 Corps, Lt Gen Pandey briefed the Lt Governor about recent internal security developments and the prevailing security scenario in the UT of J&K. They also discussed about various important issues related to security management in J&K. (Agency)