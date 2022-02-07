Lt Governor launches J&K Single Window Clearance System

130 industrial services made online on single window system; more than 160 services to be integrated this year

After years of poor performance in industrialization, J&K is at a new stage in its development trajectory: Lt Governor

We are ensuring ‘Ease of Doing Business’ & ‘Ease of Living’ through minimum regulatory compliance burden, says LG

Since the launch of new Industrial development scheme, our policies have evolved to make J&K more competitive & lucrative for industries & service enterprises: LG

We are committed to strengthen industrial ecosystem in a manner that the benefits percolate to all sections of our society in Jammu Kashmir: Lt Governor

We are linking J&K into a web of partnership with domestic & foreign companies; ensuring global best practices in our regulatory institutions & systems: LG

J&K – first UT to be integrated with the National Single Window System

Now global investors can apply for all their business approvals in J&K through the National Single Window portal

JAMMU, Feb 7: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today launched J&K Single Window Clearance System – www.singlewindow.jk.gov.in and its integration with the National Single Window system here at Raj Bhawan.

As many as 130 industrial services have been made online on a single window system & more than 160 services would be integrated this year.

The Lt Governor reiterated Government’s commitment to strengthen the industrial ecosystem in a manner that the benefits percolate to all sections of our society in Jammu & Kashmir.

J&K Single Window Clearance System is a historic move by the UT Government to facilitate investments in J&K. We are ensuring ‘Ease of Doing Business’ & ‘Ease of Living’ through minimum regulatory compliance burden, the Lt Governor said.

J&K is the first UT to be integrated with the National Single Window System. Now global investors can apply for all their business approvals in J&K through the National Single Window system, he added.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister and Home Minister for bringing industrial reforms in J&K, the Lt Governor said that in the last one year, since the launch of the new Industrial development scheme, our policies have evolved to make Jammu & Kashmir more competitive and lucrative for industries and service enterprises.

“These reforms have helped us receive investment proposals worth Rs.70,000 Crore in different sectors within a year,” he added.

After years of poor performance in industrialization, Jammu & Kashmir is at a new stage in its development trajectory. Focused attention is being given to the growth of dynamic sectors including real estate, horticulture and tourism so as to create increased employment opportunities, said the Lt Governor

The Lt Governor observed that the J&K Government is taking reformative measures for linking Jammu & Kashmir into a web of partnership with the domestic and foreign companies and ensuring global best practices in our regulatory institutions and systems.

We are strengthening J&K’s power & road infrastructure, improving connectivity and law & order situation. We have launched a massive program costing about Rs. One Lakh Crore to upgrade our infrastructure,” the Lt Governor said.

There is an air of optimism and I am fully convinced of positive outcomes, he added.

Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary said that the administration is making constant efforts to be among top performers in Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living, and bring fundamental change in the socio-economic ecosystem.

He emphasized on monthly progress review meetings with all stakeholder departments involved, ensuring successful implementation of G2B & G2C services on ground. Further, he added that all services shall be covered under the ambit of J&K Public Service Guarantee Act, 2011.

Ranjan Prakash Thakur, Principal Secretary to J&K Government, Industries & Commerce Department briefed the chair about the key features of the J&K Single Window system.

J&K Single Window System has emerged as a “One Stop Solution” for investors/applicants ensuring hassle free services, he added.

It was informed that the Integrated Single Window System will facilitate new investments locally & globally either through National Single Window System or through J&K Single Window System (www.singlewindow.jk.gov.in) with user friendly interfaces and timely approvals.

Department of Industries & Commerce being the nodal department shall coordinate with all departments of Government of J&K for successful compliance of Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) 2022 and Regulatory Compliance Burden (RCB) 2022.

J&K Government envisages 100% on ground implementation of Ease of Doing Business & Ease of Living initiatives through UT/Division/District Level feedback improvement campaigns. It also focuses on creating a healthy competition among departments and districts to have the best MIS dashboard (approval timelines) with zero pendency and timely redressal of grievances.

It was informed that 130+ services are hosted online through Single Window Portal and more than 2600 burdensome regulatory compliances have been identified and uploaded on RCB portal, GoI before the deadline (31st January 2022).

Short films on “New Jammu & Kashmir vision & development”, “J&K Single Window (JK-SW) System” & “Integrated National Single Window System (NSWS)” were showcased on the occasion.

Sumita Dawra, Additional Secretary, DPIIT, GoI Additional Secretary DPIIT, GoI said that the integration of J&K Single Window system with the National Single Window system will enable the investors to know the preliminary clearances (Know Your Approvals) on a single click and can apply services either through NSWS and JKSWS.

Prerna Puri, Secretary to Government, IT Department; Anoo Malhotra, Director, I&C, Jammu; Smita Sethi, Managing Director, SIDCO; Shrawan Pathak, Team Leader EoDB; Kanav Kapahi, Senior Consultant; SICOP IT Team members and other concerned officials were present on the occasion, in person and through virtual mode.