LG Ladakh meets Dr Jitendra, discusses upcoming Night Sky Sanctuary

NEW DELHI, November 24 : The work on India’s first-ever Night Sky Sanctuary, being set up by CSIR under Union Ministry of Science & Technology, in Ladakh’s Hanle is going on in full swing and shall be complete in over a month’s time.

This was stated by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State(Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, when Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, R K Mathur called on him at North Block today.

The Night Sky Sanctuary will attract tourists from across the world to the picturesque Union Territory of Ladakh and also boost astro-tourism in the region. It will offer a rare opportunity to watch the sky in its full glory of stars and planets in the night from a height of about 15,000 feet in a sparkling background with not an iota of air pollution or atmospheric moisture.

This was a follow-up to the meeting held between the two in the month of September this year, when the Union Minister had announced that the setting up of India’s first-ever “Night Sky Sanctuary” in Ladakh, the Dark Sky Reserve will be completed within 3 months. The two leaders also discussed a wide range of development related issues pertaining to the Union Territory.

RK Mathur apprised the Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh about the Rozgar Mela held on 31st October in Ladakh where the UT Administration gave away appointment letters to around one thousand local youth, furthering the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give jobs to the deserving youth of the country.

While discussing the various projects, Dr Jitendra Singh said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always accorded highest priority to Ladakh and other peripheral regions.

Dr. Jitendra Singh appreciated the efforts of RK Mathur-led Ladakh administration in carrying out development work in various spheres in Ladakh. The Union Minister assured all possible assistance of the Centre in completion of developmental projects in the UT.

Mathur informed the Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh about the status of several public welfare and developmental projects in Ladakh.

