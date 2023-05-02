LG Ladakh lays foundation stone of museum at Spituk Monastery

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, May 2: Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Retd) Dr B D Mishra laid the foundation stone of the museum at Spituk Monastery. The museum will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 2.71 crore by the Leh Development Authority.

Speaking on the occasion, LG stated that he considers himself fortunate for getting the opportunity to work for Ladakh due to the region’s centuries-old unique culture, heritage and traditions. He informed that the museum at Spituk Monastery will facilitate the preservation and protection of ancient artefacts which remind us of Ladakh’s rich culture and heritage.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to protect Ladakh’s distinct ancient culture, heritage and traditions, the LG stated that there are several other places in Ladakh where the artefacts need restoration and protection and assured to take necessary measures in this regard to stay connected with our roots. He further shared his aspirations and goals to work for the protection and preservation of rich artefacts of Ladakh.

Praising Kushok Bakula Rinpoche, the head of Spituk Monastery and in whose memory the museum will be built, the LG called him an incarnation of Lord Buddha who left behind a rich legacy which continues to inspire us.

LG assured that funds from the Centre for the development of Ladakh would increase in the future but reiterated the need to spend the same for the holistic development of the region, especially in the primary sector such as agriculture, horticulture and animal husbandry, etc. He also shared his concerns, especially the need for proper management of water due to the depletion of water sources.

The LG shared his vision to make the Ladakh Administration ‘transparent and accountable’. He informed that the departmental secretaries/heads of departments would meet the citizens of Ladakh three days a week to resolve their issues. He also informed about his mission to make Ladakh a ‘Corruption and Delay-Free’ Union Territory.

Earlier, Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Mehboob Ali Khan, welcomed the guests while Ven Lobzang Anghcuk, head lama, Spituk Monastery, gave the vote of thanks.

Chairman, LAHDC Leh, Tashi Gyalson; Member of Parliament from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal; Advisor Umang Narula; Councillor, Phyang, Tundup Nurboo; Chairperson, BDC, Dr Skalzang Dorjey; PRI representatives; President, Ladakh Buddhist Association, Thupstan Chhewang; President, Anjuman Imamia, Ashraf Ali Barcha; President, Moin-ul Islam Youth Wing, Advocate Ramzan; Ven Lobzang Wangchuk, Head Lama, Spituk Monastery and monks and villagers from Spituk were present during the event.