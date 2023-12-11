LG Ladakh assesses status of rationalizing Karakoram, Changthang Cold Desert Wildlife Sanctuaries

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Dec 10: The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd), today chaired a crucial meeting at the LG Secretariat to assess the status of rationalizing the Karakoram and Changthang Cold Desert Wildlife Sanctuaries.

Chairman LAHDC Leh, Advocate Tashi Gyalson; MP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal; Deputy Chairman LAHDC Leh, Tsering Angchuk; and various officials were present in the meeting.

Advisor to LG, Dr Pawan Kotwal, outlined the legal framework, emphasizing the transition from the J&K Wildlife Protection Act 1978 to the Central Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972 in UT Ladakh.

He highlighted the ongoing determination of rights in Karakoram Wildlife Sanctuary, a process initiated in 2022. Notably, he underscored the absence of a legal distinction between core and buffer zones in wildlife sanctuaries.

Expressing concern, Kotwal addressed discrepancies in mapping, citing a letter to Dr Sathyakumar of WII Dehradun. He revealed that contrary to the Administration’s directive, WII Dehradun expanded the WLS areas.

During the meeting, Chairman LAHDC Leh, Advocate Tashi Gyalson; MP Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal; and Deputy Chairman LAHDC Leh voiced the imperative to re-notify the sanctuaries, pinpointing flaws in wildlife boundary notifications.

Recognizing months-long efforts in rationalizing sanctuary boundaries, the LG Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd), emphasized the tripartite considerations of wildlife protection, local inhabitants, and ground realities.

Cautioning WII Dehradun against exceeding provided terms of reference, he stressed the need to align decisions with the present situation and residents’ conditions.

The LG directed Wildlife and Forest Department officials to compile a comprehensive case highlighting contradictions, public grievances, and interim permissions for tourism-related activities within the sanctuaries.

This documentation aimed at seeking guidance from the Ministry of Home Affairs before progressing with rationalization efforts.

In a meticulous review, the LG sought a balanced approach, ensuring the conservation of Ladakh’s wildlife while addressing the legitimate concerns of its residents engaged in tourism activities within these sanctuaries.