LG Invokes Sufism, No Mercy For Militants, Their Supporters: LG Manoj Sinha

Kulgam, August 8: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that “there will be no mercy for the militants and their supporters in Kashmir” as the administration led by him is committed to ensure peace and development in Kashmir—the land of sufi saints.

“In a place like Kashmir, where there are sufi saints everywhere, there is a place for violence and militancy,” the LG said addressing a function at Kund in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district. He said that there will be no mercy for militants and their supporters.

“In the land of sufi saints like Syed Simnani (RA, who have spilled the blood and sweat to promote peace and defeat violence, there is no place for any sort of violence. The Union Territory administration is committed to promote the vision of Sufi saints like Syed Simnani (RA) and promote the culture of peace and progress in the region,” the LG said.

He said those joining the path of violence will be dealt with strictly. “I urge the Imams and Khateebs to play their role and keep a watch on children so that they don’t tread a wrong path,” he said, adding that unfortunately, some elements and the neighbouring country doesn’t want peace to be promoted in Kashmir, but “we are committed to defeat violence.”

Youth who have choosen wrong path must shun violence and join the massive transformation, the LG said. “Those trying to mislead youth by pushing them towards violence are playing with the sentiments of hundreds of people of Kashmir,” he said.

The LG praised Tanvir Khan, the son of a rikshaw puller, who cracked the Indian Economic Service (IES) stating that Tanvir made the people of not only Kulgam but entire J&K feel proud. “Youth must take cue from him and follow his footsteps and choose better future,” he said. (KNO)