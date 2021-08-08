Divyang children to get major hike in Family Pension: Dr Jitendra

NEW DELHI, August 8 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said here today that the Divyang children of a deceased government servant/pensioner will get major hike in the Family Pension emoluments and that the instructions to this effect have been issued by the Department of Pensions and Pensioners’ Welfare.

Briefing about this landmark decision, Dr Jitendra Singh said, it is in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special emphasis on the dignity and care of such children. He said, this decision seeks ease of living and better economic conditions for the Divyang or disabled survivors, who require greater medical care and financial assistance.

The Minister further informed that instructions have been issued to liberalise the income criteria for eligibility of a child/sibling of a deceased government servant/pensioner for grant of Family Pension under CCS(Pension) Rules 1972. The Government is of the view that the income criteria for eligibility for family pension, applicable in the case of other family members, may not be applied in the case of a child/sibling suffering from a disability, he said.

Accordingly, said Dr Jitendra Singh, the Government has reviewed the income criteria for eligibility for family pension in respect of a child/sibling, suffering from a disability and has decided that the income criteria for eligibility for family pension to such children/siblings shall commensurate with the amount of the entitled family pension in their case.

The Department of Pensions & Pensioners’ Welfare, said the Minister, has issued instructions/orders that a child/sibling of a deceased Government servant/pensioner, who is suffering from a mental or physical disability, shall be eligible for family pension for life, if his/her overall income, other than family pension, is less than the entitled family pension at ordinary rate i.e. 30% of the last pay drawn by the deceased Government servant/pensioner plus the Dearness Relief admissible thereon.

As per Rule 54(6) of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972, a child/sibling of a deceased Government servant or pensioner, suffering from a mental or physical disability, is eligible for family pension for life if he or she is suffering a disability which renders him unable to earn his livelihood. Presently, a member of the family, including a child/sibling suffering from a disability, is deemed to be earning his livelihood, if his/her income from sources other than family pension, is equal to or more than the minimum family pension i.e. 9000/- and the Dearness Relief admissible thereon.

In the case of a child/sibling, suffering from a mental or physical disability, who is presently not in receipt of a family pension due to non-fulfilment of the earlier income criteria, family pension shall be granted to him/her, if he/she fulfils the new income criteria and also fulfilled the other conditions for grant of family pension at the time of death of Government servant or pensioner or previous family pensioner. The financial benefits, in such cases, shall, however, accrue prospectively and no arrears for the period from the date of death of Government servant/ pensioner/previous family pensioner shall be admissible.