LG interacts with students visiting J&K under Kashmir Samvad Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 2: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today interacted with the group of students from various States and UTs who are on their visit to Jammu Kashmir as a part of Kashmir Samvad Yatra, a Cultural Exchange Study Tour.

Interacting with the students at Raj Bhawan, the Lt Governor highlighted the significance of exchange programmes in promoting the spirit of unity in diversity and values of brotherhood and leadership.

The Lt Governor called upon the students to embrace every opportunity to learn through experience and contribute to nation building.

The students also shared the insightful experiences of their visit to the UT of Jammu Kashmir.