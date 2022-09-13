LG interacts with PRI representatives, members of civil society at Poonch

Excelsior Correspondent

Poonch, Sept 13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today met and interacted with various public delegations at Poonch and took first-hand appraisal of their concerning issues.

Delegations including District Development Council, Municipal Council, BDC members, Sarpanches, women delegation, former Legislators, political leaders, members of civil society, Bar Association and local residents projected various development and other issues of the public importance of Poonch district.

The demands projected by the delegations included health, education & sports facilities, strengthening of road network & power infrastructure, filling of vacant posts in various departments, identification of vulnerable landslide areas, solid waste management, promotion of handloom & handicraft, tourism, horticulture & apiculture, heli services, air ambulances, connecting Budha Amarnathji with Shri Amarnathji pilgrimage, etc.

The Lieutenant Governor while interacting with the members of delegations assured them that all the genuine issues raised by them would be addressed on merit.

People-centric approach has opened up new avenues for J&K UT’s progress and today it is marching ahead in all sectors. Special focus is on works related to rural infrastructure like roads and bridges, health, education, agriculture & allied sectors, sports, drinking water & sanitation in Poonch district, observed the Lt Governor.