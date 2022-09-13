2155 houses being constructed under PMAY-U in Rajouri this year

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Sept 13: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal today inaugurated houses constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) in the Rajouri township and handed the keys to the beneficiaries.

He also chaired a meeting to review this year’s targets and progress made in the district under the scheme being implemented by the Municipal Bodies.

While interacting with the beneficiaries during the Grah Pravesh ceremony, the DDC said that PMAY-U ensures a safe and secure dwelling unit to the beneficiary with all basic facilities. “It improves the quality of life, self-esteem, and social status of the beneficiary” he added and congratulated them for owning a house. He also said that the District Administration has taken a slew of measures for effective implementation of the PMAY-U scheme in the district.

Each house has been completed at an amount of Rs 1.66 lakh, released to the beneficiary under the scheme PMAY-U.

According to EO MC Rajouri, 232 houses have been completed in the district, while the rest are at different phases of execution like plinth, wall level, slab level and some are in the verification stage.”This year target is to construct 1040 and we are hopeful of achieving the target” he added.

The beneficiaries, whose houses have been completed and inaugurated by the DDC, include Mohammad Fayaz, son of Mohammad Din, and Mohammad Aijaz, son of Mohammad Din.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner chaired a meeting of the concerned officers to review the implementation of the scheme in all urban areas of the district.

The meeting was attended by ADC Nowshera, Kartar Singh; CPO, Mohammad Khurshid; ACR, Imran Rashid Kataria; EOs and other concerned officers.

During the meeting, the DDC sought a detailed report about the status of geo-tagging, number of houses attached with MIS, payment made till date.

The concerned officers apprised the meeting about to date status in this regard. It was informed that against the target of 2155 houses, the work on as many as 402 has been completed in all respects.

The DDC asked the concerned officers to work in a mission mode to achieve the set targets to provide early benefit of the scheme to the last beneficiary.

He also asked the concerned officers to ensure use of quality material and timely payment of the installments to the beneficiaries.