LG interacts with Councillors of LAHDC Leh

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Apr 14: Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) met and interacted with the Councillors of LAHDC Leh, at Raj Niwas.

LG highlighted the importance of probity and promptness while working for the development of Ladakh for the overall benefit of the people. He informed about the meeting with ward members of Municipal Committee Leh and his plans to conduct cleanliness drives in all wards of Leh town and requested the Councillors to do the same in their constituencies.

He highlighted the need to sensitise the neighbours and children about maintaining cleanliness in our surroundings for a healthy life and holding discussions on keeping the surroundings clean.

Brig Mishra informed his plan to make Ladakh a ‘Corruption and Delay Free’ region through Jan Bhagidhari, i.e., people’s participation. He stated that the results will be visible within six months if we work on it sincerely and with full dedication.

LG informed about the areas which need immediate interventions, viz. preventing drug abuse, tackling the issue of dog menace in society, protecting and promoting pashmina as an asset of Ladakh, preservation of water through water management plans, planting of more trees to improve Ladakh’s green cover, etc.

He also informed about the future plans to develop the Capitol Complex at Ranbirpur with full facilities for the people. He sought cooperation and support from LAHDC Leh for all the futuristic plans for the benefit of the people of Ladakh.

Councillors from different constituencies raised several issues, including the need to review and strengthen the LAHDC Act; the need to define the works of Administration, Hill Councils and PRIs bodies; the need to define Warrant/ Order of Precedence for Councillors; the need for a personal assistant for Councillors, etc.

Councillor, Tiger, Rigzen Lundup; Councillor, Panamik, Tsering Sandup; Councillor, Chushul, Konchok Stanzin; Councillor, Nyoma, Ishey Spalzang; Councillor, Kungyam, Thinles Nurboo; Councillor, Korzok, Karma Namdak; Councillor, Chuchot, Mirza Hussain; Councillor, Upper Leh, Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag; Councillor, Lower Leh, Tsering Namgail; Councillor, Phyang, Tundup Nurbu; Councillor, Skyu-Markha, Sonam Nurboo; Councillor, Temisgam, Tashi Tundup; Councillor, Skurbuchan, Lundup Dorjai; Councillor, Lamayuru, Dr Morup Dorjay; Nominated Councillors- Mumtaz Hussain and Ven Konchok Tsephel were present during the interaction.