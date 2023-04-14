AM Hyundai Signature Club Dealership launches Verna

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA , Apr 14: AM Hyundai, Signature Club Dealership of Jammu Region today launched All-New Hyundai Verna at their Dealership at A M Hyundai Kathua opposite Chenab Textile Mill.

Speaking at the launch of the all-new Hyundai Verna, Jatinder Gupta, Chairman AM Hyundai Group said, “Today, we are embarking on a new journey with the launch of the All New Hyundai Verna. Our ambitions and vision for this New Sedan have culminated in an amalgamation of advanced technology, scintillating design and superior performance that create futuristic and ferocious mobility experiences.

The New Hyundai Verna was unveiled by Rajinder Singh, Chairman of Municipal Committee, Kathua.

Those present at the launch were Managing Director AM Hyundai Group, Sanjay Mahajan, directors, Ankur Mahajan and Akshay Mahajan.

Developed on the lines of Hyundai’s global design identity of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’, the All-New Hyundai Verna exemplifies a futuristic and ferocious appeal. In its 6th Generation Avatar, the All-New Hyundai Verna presents seamless synergies of parametric design and futuristic form. To introduce the next level of smart mobility for Indian customers, the All-New Hyundai Verna builds on the tenets of new age technologies, superior space and comfort and unparalleled performance.

The All-New Hyundai Verna draws inspiration from the aspirations of bold new age customers who aspire to surpass benchmarks and are performance seekers, tech enthusiasts, futuristic, new fashioned and looking to differentiate themselves through smart mobility solutions that make a bold statement.