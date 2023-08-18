LG inaugurates State-of-the-Art CT Scan Centre at 92 Base Hospital Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 18: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the State-of-the-Art CT Scan Centre at 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar.

In his address, the Lt Governor congratulated the doctors and entire team of 92 Base Hospital for getting the CT Scan Centre equipped with modern facilities. He expressed gratitude to the National Stock Exchange Foundation for their CSR initiative and collaboration with the Armed Forces.

“It is reaffirmation of our promise to provide best possible care to brave combatants who serve on the frontlines with the motto of ‘Seva Parmo Dharm’ and risking their lives for our safety and security,” the Lt Governor said.

This is a symbol of our unwavering commitment to our soldiers and ensuring that they receive the exceptional care they deserve, he added.

The Lt Governor lauded the role of security forces in maintaining peace and a secured environment in UT of J&K.

He called upon every section of society, corporate and organizations to come together as one unit, one team and discharge their responsibilities towards creating better facilities for our valiant soldiers.

The Lt Governor commended the efforts of doctors and nursing staff of 92 Base Hospital in meeting both the preventive and curative needs for better health of jawans of security forces. He said the new facility will ensure quick diagnosis and help in providing better treatment.

The Lt Governor also took round of the CT Scan Centre and inspected the facilities.

Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, GOC 15 Corps; Ashish Kumar Chauhan, Managing Director & CEO, National Stock Exchange; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Brig Rajeshwar Sharma, and senior officers of Army and UT Administration were present.