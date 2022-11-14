LG inaugurates motorable bridge at Zer-thang in Khaltse

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Nov 14: Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur, today inaugurated the 70-metre-long motorable steel girder bridge at Zer-thang in Khaltse sub-division.

Chairman, LAHDC Leh, Advocate Tashi Gyalson; Member of Parliament from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal; Councillor Khaltse, Lobzang Sherap; Councillor Temisgam, Tashi Tundup; Advisor Umang Narula; Commissioner/Secretary, Ajeet Kumar Sahu; Deputy Commissioner Leh, Shrikant Balasaheb Suse; SDM Khaltse, Suhail Ahmed; elected representatives, including Chairpersons of Block Development Council, Sarpanch, Panch and Nambardar were present during the event.

The Bridge, which will connect Asoo village and the upcoming Government Degree College (GDC) with Khaltse, has been constructed under NABARD and UT State Sector at a cost of Rs 432.68 lakhs.

Speaking on the occasion, Mathur stated that various ground-level work, including telecommunication connectivity, Jal Jeevan Mission, construction of bridges, etc. are progressing in Sham area. He stated that Sham area has a lot of potential in the fields of agriculture, horticulture, tourism, food processing, animal husbandry and medical plants. He also stated that the entire Sham area needs to be fully developed in the future. He further stated that efforts would be made to construct the Photang for the visit of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

Stating that the upcoming Sindhu Central University would be set up at Khaltse, the LG said that the University would not only facilitate teaching and research works but also provide economic benefits to the people of the Sham area. He expressed hope to see all the educational institutions in the Sham area working together to achieve the educational potential and aspirations of the people of the Sham area.

Advocate Tashi Gyalson informed about various developmental activities in the Sham area and the entire Ladakh UT after the formation of Union Territory. He stated that education is the topmost priority for Hill Council Leh and highlighted various steps taken to improve the education sector, including setting up of the upcoming Government Degree College at Khaltse to make higher education accessible to the students of the Sham area.

Jamyang Tsering Namgyal informed that various developmental activities have taken place in Ladakh after the formation of Union Territory, including improvement in telecommunication connectivity, helipads, Jal Jeevan Mission, the upcoming Government Degree College, etc.

Earlier, president, Ladakh Buddhist Association, Khaltse, Tsewang Nurboo presented welcome address. In the end, Councillor Khaltse, Lobzang Sherap, gave the vote of thanks.