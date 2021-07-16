LG inaugurates Mahamaya-Peerkho ropeway project

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday dedicated the much awaited Mahamaya-Peerkho ropeway project to the people of this winter capital.

Mr Singa on Friday inaugurated the Peerkho-Mahamaya ropeway which is 1184 meters long and is installed on seven towers.

Foreign state-of-the-art equipment has been installed in this ropeway, in which 16 cabins are also installed.

“Each cabin has a seating capacity of six people, but keeping in mind the Covid protocol, only 3-4 passengers are to be accommodated in the cabin at a time as of now,” an official said.

He said that the commissioning of the ropeway will boost tourism activities in Jammu, adding, “during the ride of this ropeway constructed on the lines of Gandola, people will get to see the beautiful view of River ‘Suryaputari’ commonly known as Tawi river, the old city and other scenic destinations of Jammu.