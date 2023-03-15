LG inaugurates Chancellor’s Trophy at JU

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 15: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated Chancellor’s trophy at University of Jammu today. More than 550 sportspersons from various universities are participating in the three-day mega sports event ‘Sauhard’.

The Lt Governor pointed out that Sports was deeply rooted in the ancient education system.

“Our Gurukuls had emphasized using Sports as a tool to enable socio-economic change,” he said.

Sinha encouraged the youth to follow in the footsteps of prominent personalities who achieved excellence in both academics and sports.

“Nothing is Impossible. You can achieve excellence in any field with your hard-work, dedication, right guidance and can build your future with your individuality and independent thinking,” said the Lt Governor.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor reiterated the commitment of the administration to providing all necessary facilities to sportspersons and making J&K a sporting powerhouse.

Prof Umesh Rai, Vice-Chancellor, Jammu University said that the University of Jammu, being one of the partners for hosting the Pre-Summit of G-20 Group of Countries, has taken an initiative to organise an inter-University Sports Competition for the Chancellor’s Trophy-2023 to promote brotherhood among students and scholars of the various Universities and to build trust and social harmony.

From the ensuing academic session, students can pursue two academic programmes simultaneously as per the UGC guidelines, he added.

Earlier, Prof Neelu Rohmetra, Director of the Distance Education in JU, threw light on the mega sports event. which shall witness participation of around 600 sportspersons in various team and individual events for both men and women. She said that sports and physical education constitute an integral part of the lives of our students and youth and according proportion of these in collective responsibility of all.

Chancellor’s Trophy is being held under the initiative “My Youth My Pride” to promote the concept of NEP 2020 which envisages sports as part of the curriculum and lays emphasis on sports-integrated learning and as a skill for a quality life, it was informed.

Participants will compete in various sports disciplines like Basketball, Cricket, Kabaddi, Volleyball and Table Tennis.

Vice Chancellors of various Universities; HoDs, faculty members and students in large numbers were present on the occasion.